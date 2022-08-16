The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs continues this week at the BMW Championship.

Wilmington Country Club in Delaware is the host of this tournament for the first time, so course history isn’t as much of a factor as it usually is.

The top-70 players on the points list qualified for this event, with only the top-30 at the conclusion of play making it to the Tour Championship.

The winner after the Tour Championship will take home a cool $18 million dollars.

Will Zalatoris won the first playoff event in a thrilling three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka.

Just four of the six Canadians in contention made it to the BMW, with Adam Svensson and Nick Taylor failing to make the cut.

Corey Conners (29), Mackenzie Hughes (52), Adam Hadwin (59), and Taylor Pendrith (67) remain in their quest to win the FedEx Cup.

Let’s start with some outright winners to snag the trophy, then follow that with first-round leaders and sleepers.

Outright Winners

Tony Finau +1600

Tony Finau is riding high, having recently won back-to-back tournaments at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He then placed T-5th in the FedEx Cup Playoffs opener.

His ‘strokes gained’ stats over that time have been downright dominant.

Finau is tops in total strokes gained, tee-to-green, ball striking, and approach.

His phenomenal numbers don’t stop there, as he’s second in short game and around-the-green, fifth off-the-tee, and tenth in putting.

Selecting Finau to close out tournaments used to be a recipe for disaster, with countless close calls not resulting in trophies.

However, with three titles to his credit in the last calendar year (including last year’s playoff opener at the Northern Trust), he can be (no pun intended) trusted much more now.

At +1600, he has longer odds than the top-six golfers on the board at Fanduel, so he sports decent value.

Collin Morikawa +1800

By his lofty standards, Collin Morikawa hasn’t been ridiculously good in 2022, like he was the first couple years he was on the PGA Tour.

It hasn’t been all that bad either, as he’s 20th on the points list, with a top-5 at the U.S. Open, and a T-5th last week in Memphis.

That tournament, only one golfer made more birdies than Morikawa, and he was sixth in putts per green in regulation.

He also gained over five shots on the field tee-to-green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The two-time major winner has been playing through changes in his game, as he’s claimed he’s not as strong with the irons this year, which has supposedly held him back.

Try telling that to the official statistics, though, as he’s “fallen” to third in SG: approach, from first last campaign.

A winless season has to be considered a disappointment, as he racked up four victories in the last two years, but he’s close to popping again, and it very well be this week.

Jordan Spieth +3400

Looking at golfers with longer odds that present a bit more bang for your buck brings us to Jordan Spieth.

He surprisingly missed the cut last week in the playoff opener, but the two tourneys before that he was T-10th at the Scottish Open and T-8th at the Open Championship.

The three-time major winner has posted six top-20’s in his last ten tournaments.

Five of those resulted in top-10’s, including a victory and a runner-up.

While he’s no longer the dominant golfer that he was earlier in his career, when he was racking up major titles, he still finds himself in contention at a strong clip.

He has the ability to quickly shake off the blip that was the missed cut, and at +3400, he’s an intriguing option in the second leg of the playoffs.

First-Round Leaders

Patrick Cantlay +2900

Patrick Cantlay is no stranger to success in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, having won the last two events last year the BMW and Tour Championship to claim his first FedEx Cup title.

He posted a middling result in Memphis, but prior to that, he was strong, with six consecutive top-15 finishes.

Included in that are a trio of top-5 results, with his tee-to-green game phenomenal in that time frame.

He’s also a quick starter on the campaign, as he ranks sixth in first round scoring average.

Cantlay is fourth in birdie average and sixth in scoring average as well.

He tees off in the morning, which will be beneficial with the winds stronger in the afternoon, plus the greens won’t be as chewed up as it will be for the late competitors.

Add it all up and Cantlay is a prime potential candidate to jump ahead after 18 holes at +2900 on Fanduel.

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +3100

20-year-old sensation Joohyung Kim has been turning heads, already ascending to be a top-20 player on the planet.

He’s been aided by four wins overseas on the Asian and Korean tours, then he took his stellar game stateside.

Kim, who prefers the first name Tom because of his love for ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ burst onto the radar with a third place showing at the Scottish Open.

The last three events he’s gone seventh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, became the second youngest winner on tour (Jordan Spieth) since World War II at the Wyndham Championship, then T-13th in the first playoff event.

His ‘strokes gained’ stats have been excellent in the last twelve times he’s teed it up.

He ranks first in putting, second in approach, third in total strokes gained and ball striking, and sixth tee-to-green and short game.

Kim has fired a score in the 60’s in five of his last six Thursday’s, and sub-70 efforts in ten of his last twelve overall rounds.

Suffice to say, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him in front in the early going, despite his young age.

SLEEPERS

Brian Harman Top 10 - +650

Trying to predict what Brian Harman will do recently is a bit of a confusing task.

At last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, he flirted with the title, eventually posting a tie for third.

In two of his four prior starts, he also had top-10’s, with a T-6th at the Open Championship and T-8th at the Travelers Championship.

The other two tourneys were duds, with a missed cut and a T-71st.

Which Harman will show up is anybody’s guess, but if you’d have bet him to be in the top-10 in three of his last five tourney’s he’d have cashed a winning ticket for you.

The last time he competed Harman was fourth in strokes gained: approach, and eighth tee-to-green.

If he can keep the momentum going, he sports very reasonable +650 odds to get back into the top-10.

Cam Davis Top 20 - +175

Cam Davis has strung together a superb stretch of golf, posting five straight tournaments with nothing worse than a tie for 16th.

Those results were as follows – T-8th, 6th, T-16th, T-14th, T-13th.

The Aussie’s tee-to-green game has been sharp, as he’s gained strokes in that category in all but two of his last ten events.

He’s ranked inside the top-25 in six key ‘strokes gained’ rankings during his run of hot play.

Davis has one PGA Tour win to his credit, coming at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He’s still not a household name, which if he were, his odds might not be as favourable for bettors.

At +175 to post a top-20 on Fanduel, those odds are still very much palpable for a golfer who has been inside the top-20 five consecutive tournaments.