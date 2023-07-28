On the same day they sent Joe Kelly back to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago White Sox are moving another reliever back to a former team.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team is trading righty Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a deal that will send right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman to the Astros, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2023

Graveman, 32, made 23 appearances for the team during the 2021 season.

The Alexander City, AL native was in his second season with the Pale House. He appeared in 45 games this season, posting a mark of 3-4 with an earned run average of 3.48 and 1.205 WHIP over 44.0 innings pitched.

Graveman is in his ninth big league season and has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

The trade continues the dramatic sell-off by the White Sox who have now moved Graveman, Kelly, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez in recent days.