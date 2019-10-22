The Houston Astros issued a statement on Monday night addressing a Sports Illustrated story that alleges assistant general manager Brandon Taubman yelled in the direction of a group of female reporters in the clubhouse on Saturday night after Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein wrote that Taubman "turned to a group of three female reporters, including one wearing a purple domestic-violence awareness bracelet, and yelled, half a dozen times, 'Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so (expletive) glad we got Osuna!'"

Osuna was acquired in July of 2018 from the Toronto Blue Jays after he was handed a 75-game suspension by Major League Baseball under the league's domestic violence policy. He was arrested in May of 2018 and charged in connection with an alleged domestic incident involving the mother of his child. The case ended in September of 2018 when the prosecution withdrew the charge against him in exchange for a one-year agreement he stay away from her and continue counselling.

"The story posted by Sports Illustrated is misleading and completely irresponsible," said the Astros in the statement. "An Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing. Our executive was supporting the player during a difficult time.

"His comments had everything to do about the game situation that just occurred and nothing else – they were also not directed toward any specific reporters. We are extremely disappointed in Sports Illustrated's attempt to fabricate a story where one does not exist."

Osuna surrendered a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth in Game 6, but the Astros hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the inning to clinch a World Series berth.