Justin Verlander is on his way back to Houston.

According to multiple reports, the Astros are acquiring the star pitcher from the New York Mets. The Mets will also pay for $54 million of Verlander's remaining contract.

The Houston Astros have a deal in place to acquire ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Verlander won the 2022 AL Cy Young award with the Astros, when he pitched to a 1.75 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He hasn't pitched to the same level this year with the New York Mets, as injuries have troubled him at times. He holds a 3.15 ERA in 16 starts in 2023.

The move comes after they dealt star righty Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins over the weekend.

Verlander, 40, signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets this winter and was expected to headline one of the more talented starting rotations in baseball alongside Scherzer. But the Mets have struggled all season and currently sit fourth in the National League East division.

A future Hall of Famer, Verlander pitched his first 13 seasons in the Motor City and has compiled three Cy Youngs, an MVP Award, a Rookie of the Year title, a pitching triple crown and nine All-Star Game nominations.

The Manaken Sabot, Va., native made his big league debut all the way back in July of 2005.

New York will receive outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in return for Verlander.

Gilbert, 22, was drafted 28th overall by the Astros in the 2022 draft and was ranked as the team's No.1 prospect.

The 5-foot-9 lefty slashed .241/.342/.371 with Double-A Corpus Christi in 60 games this season.

Clifford, 20, was drafted in the 11th round by the Astros in the 2022 draft and was ranked as the team's No. 4 prospect.

The 6-foot-3 lefty was in High-A Asheville where he slashed .271/.356/.547 in 58 games this season