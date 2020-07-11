Mitchell on how Blue Jays are reacting to possible quarantine bubble in Toronto

The Houston Astros released a statement saying they are cancelling Saturday's workout at Minute Maid Park.

“As part of MLB’s testing and reporting plan, we were alerted that a staff member was potentially exposed to a COVID-positive individual outside the organization. Out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled today's workout. We are working closely with MLB and our team physicians to follow the established testing and cleaning protocols so that we can safely bring our players and staff back to the field as soon as possible." read the news release.

This marks the second workout cancellation of the week as the team had to cancel things on Monday following a delay in test results.

The Astros were one of several teams that had to cancel or delay workouts this week due to test result delays.

The 2020 MLB season is currently scheduled to begin on July 23 with the New York Yankees taking on the Washington Nationals.