Must See: Benches clear in Mariners-Astros after Ty France is hit by a pitch

Houston Astros right handed pitcher Hector Neris was suspended for four games for his role in a benches-clearing incident in the ninth inning of the Astros 7-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Neris threw a pitch that struck Mariners' batter Ty France with the score 5-4 in the ninth inning, causing benches to clear. Later in the inning, he threw behind the head of Eugenio Suarez, after surrendering a two-run home run to Julio Rodriguez.

The ball thrown at Suarez prompted the benches to empty again, and resulted in both Neris and Astros' manager Dusty Baker being ejected from the game. Baker has also received a one-game suspension.

Baker and Neris received fines on top of their suspensions, with Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar Lopez and Troy Snitker also receiving fines. Mariners manager Scott Servais also received an undisclosed fine.

The Astros righty has appeared in a league-leading 26 games this season, with a 1-2 record and a 3.00 ERA out of the 'pen to go along with 27 strikeouts in 24 innings of work. This is Neris' first season with the Astros, after spending his first eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.