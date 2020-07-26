Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is disputing a report that he will miss the rest of the season because of an elbow injury.

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported earlier on Sunday that Verlander will not pitch again this season.

"The report that I’m currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate. There is a forearm strain... I’m hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I’ll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes," Verlander tweeted.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said on Sunday the team will shut Verlander down "for a couple weeks" and then "re-evaluate after that time".

Baker added Verlander had an MRI on Saturday after telling the team his forearm felt tender in his first start of the season.

The 37-year-old Verlander served as the Astros Opening Day starter in the their 8-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on July 24 in both teams’ first game of the delayed 2020 MLB season. He allowed just two runs and three hits over his six innings of work in the game.

Verlander, who has played with Astros since 2017 when he was traded there from the Detroit Tigers, is in the midst of his 16th season in the majors. The reigning American League Cy Young winner recorded an ERA of 2.58 and had a record of 21-6 last season.

An eight-time All-star, Verlander owns a career ERA of 3.33 and a record of 225-129.