The Houston Astros are getting reinforcements in their bullpen.

The Houston Astros have acquired relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero from the Seattle Mariners for third baseman Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith, sources tell ESPN.



An intra-division deal that lands Houston one of the best relievers in MLB this year in Graveman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2021

