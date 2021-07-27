27 Jul
Report: Astros acquire Graveman, Montero from M's
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Houston Astros are acquiring relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Canada infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.
TSN.ca Staff
The Houston Astros are getting reinforcements in their bullpen.
The Houston Astros have acquired relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero from the Seattle Mariners for third baseman Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2021
An intra-division deal that lands Houston one of the best relievers in MLB this year in Graveman.
