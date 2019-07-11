20m ago
Marisnick gets two games for Lucroy collision
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick has been suspended two games for his part in a collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy at home plate in an attempt to score during the eighth inning of last Sunday's contest.
TSN.ca Staff
Tagging on a sacrifice fly from third base as a pinch runner, Marisnick bowled over Lucroy as he attempted apply a tag. He was called out on the play under the home-plate collision rule.
Lucroy needed to be carted off the field and underwent a CT scan and was diagnosed with a concussion and broken nose.
Marisnick said he was remorseful after the game.
"First and foremost I hope he's OK," Marisnick told reporters after the game. "That was a bad play. For me, I was running and I see him take a step kind of up the line like he's going to drop and go back so I tried to take an in step and slide head first on the inside corner. And I watched the play again and it looks … he just drops right in front of me and once I kind of made a decision it was too late. And it was a bad play and I hope he's OK."
He again apologized on Twitter.
Lucroy's fellow catcher, Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals, called the play "bull----" in a now deleted Instagram post and demanded a suspension for Marisnick.
Barring an appeal, Marisnick will be able to return to the Astros' lineup on Saturday when the team continues its four-game set with the Texas Rangers.