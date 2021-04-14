The Houston Astros have placed outfielder Yordan Alvarez and infielders Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Martin Maldonado, and Robel Garcia on the injured list as a result of health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Jake Kaplan.

Garrett Stubbs, Alex De Goti, Ronnie Dawson, Taylor Jones, and Canadian Abraham Toro were called up to take their spots on the roster.

According to Astros general manager James Click, the team found out about last night and that "for now" the team plans to play tonight's game against the Detroit Tigers.