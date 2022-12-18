Michael Brantley is returning to the World Series champions.

The Houston Astros have re-signed the veteran outfielder to a one-year, $12 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Michael Brantley going back to Houston for 1-year, $12 million plus can make $4 million more in incentives, sources tell ESPN.@ByRobertMurray had the agreement first — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 18, 2022

The deal comes with $4 million in incentives, sources tell ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Brantley only appeared in 64 games with the team last season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in August of 2022.

The 35-year-old hit five home runs and knocked in 26 RBIs while slashing .288/.370/.416 in those 64 games last season.

Brantley is a five-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger in 2014 while with the Cleveland, with whom he spent the first 10 seasons of his career.

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2005 MLB Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Brantley has 127 home runs with 713 RBIs while slashing .298/.356/.439 in his 14-season career.