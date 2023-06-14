The Houston Astros will not be getting Lance McCullers Jr. back in their rotation in 2023.

The team announced Wednesday that the 29-year-old right-hander will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a procedure to repair a flexor tendon and remove a bone spur.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday evening on his right forearm to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, Astros GM Dana Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/PTS6stV6U2 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 14, 2023

“After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound,” general manager Dana Brown said. “This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back. But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It’s unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season.”

McCullers had incurred the injury during spring training and had yet to appear this season. The team had previously expected McCullers to be ready to return by the All-Star break, but Brown revealed at the end of last month that he had experienced a setback in his recovery.

A native of Tampa, McCullers has spent the entirety of his career with the Astros and was an All-Star in 2017. His 2022 season was limited to only eight starts with an unrelated shoulder injury.

For his career, McCullers is 49-32 in 130 appearances with an earned run average of 3.48 and WHIP of 1.251 over 718.2 innings pitched in seven seasons.

McCullers previously missed the entirety of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the fall of 2018.