The Houston Astros are set to sign 24-year-old slugger Yordan Álvarez to a six-year contract extension worth $115 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Yordan Álvarez's six-year, $115M deal with the Astros is the fourth biggest ever for a player who has yet to reach arbitration, behind only Fernando Tatis Jr. (14/340), Buster Posey (8/159) and Mike Trout (6/144.5). Álvarez, 24, is one of the best hitters in MLB. Deserves it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 3, 2022

Álvarez's new contract, which will kick in next season, is the fourth largest for a player yet to reach arbitration, behind superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

The fourth year player is hitting .272 with 14 home runs and 31 RBIs over 45 games so far this season.

Álvarez, who was born in Cuba, won the Rookie of the Year award in 2019 before hitting .277 with 33 homers and 104 RBIs over 144 games during the 2021 campaign.

Álvarez won the ALCS MVP last year before the Astros fell to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.