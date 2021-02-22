Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is an unrestricted free agent at season's and would like to remain with the team, but he doesn't intend to talk about a new deal during the season.

Still, the 2012 first overall pick of the MLB Amateur Draft says that discussions about a new deal haven't gone anywhere to this point.

"There's no talks right now about that - talks are nowhere right now," Correa said in a spring training availability. "I leave that up to my agent and the organization, but right now, there's no talks about it. I haven't heard from them since the arbitration was settled. That's where we are right now."

Carlos Correa can become a free agent after the season: “If the #Astros want to extend me I would like to get it done before the season starts.Once the season starts-I feel like I’m gonna have such a great season, I don’t want to be involved & distracted with those conversations” pic.twitter.com/59J9K8Hzky — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 22, 2021

The 26-year-old Correa says he's so focused on the upcoming season that any talks during it will be a distraction.

"If the Astros want to extend me, I'd like to get it done before the season starts," Correa said. "Because once the season starts, man, I feel so good, my body feels so great and I feel like I'm going to have such a great season that once the season starts, I don't want to be involved with or distracted with those conversations."

An All-Star during the team's 2017 World Series-winning season, Correa is entering his seventh big-league campaign.

In the shortened 2020 season, Correa batted .264 with five home runs, 25 runs batted in and an OPS of .709 over 58 games played.

Correa and the Astros avoided arbitration earlier this month and came to an agreement on a one-year, $11.7 million contract for 2021.