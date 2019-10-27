Houston defensive end J.J. Watt's season is over after sustaining an injury to his pectoral muscle in a win over the Raiders.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year went to the locker room with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent. He had three tackles, including one for a loss, and swatted down a pass before he was injured.

Watt tweeted out after the game: "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

He wasn't the only player to have a shoulder injury Sunday. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was having a great day before suffering a shoulder injury against the Bills.

The rookie had a 65-yard TD run on the second snap from scrimmage in the third quarter. He injured his shoulder later in the period. Sanders said after the game he planned to play next week.

Arizona lost running back Chase Edmonds to a hamstring injury in the second half. He was starting because David Johnson was inactive while recovering from an ankle injury. The Cardinals also lost linebacker Cassius Marsh Sr. to a concussion.

Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook left at the half with a neck/shoulder injury. He came into the game with a shoulder injury and re-injured it on a punt return. Jacksonville also lost receiver Marqise Lee with a left shoulder injury. The team's secondary also lost cornerback D.J. Hayden to a left shoulder injury and safety Ronnie Harrison to a neck injury. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold sprained his thumb against the Jaguars.

Seattle centre Justin Britt suffered a knee injury against the Falcons. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Britt may have torn his ACL.

The Los Angeles Rams lost wide receiver Brandin Cooks to a concussion against the Bengals.

In other injuries: Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James suffered a knee injury against the Colts as did Denver tight end Jeff Heuerman. Chargers tackle Russell Okung suffered a calf injury.

