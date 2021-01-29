Texans GM: 'We have zero interest' in trading Watson

While quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly requested a trade, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Friday the team does not plan to honour it.

"Organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said. "We have zero interest in trading the player."

Caserio made the comments at the introductory press conference for new head coach David Culley.

"He is a Houston Texan," Culley said. "I want him to be a Houston Texan.

"The reason I'm in this position today is because I know he's going to be a Houston Texan."

Multiple reports indicate Watson is unhappy with his situation in Houston and wants the team to trade him. The 25-year-old owns a no-trade clause.

The Texans went 4-12 in 2020, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Watson led the league in passing yards with 4,823 and tossed 33 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

Watson has played four seasons with the Texans after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Clemson.