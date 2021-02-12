The Houston Texans and star defensive end JJ Watt have mutually agreed to part ways, Watt announced Friday.

"I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," Watt said in a video posted to Twitter. "I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who'd never really been to Texas before. And now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it. The way that you guys have treated me, besides draft night. I mean, you guys booed me on draft night. But every day after that, you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you're my family.

"...I'm excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, and I've been working extremely hard. But at the same time, it is always tough to move on. And I just want you guys to know that I love you. I appreciate you. I appreciate the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL."

Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been with the Texans since being selected 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He had five sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games this season as the Texans finished 4-12.

Watt's frustrations with the franchise appeared to boil over after a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of this season, calling out his defensive teammates for a lack of effort.

“This is a privilege. It’s the greatest job in the world. You get to go out and play a game," Watt said. "If you can’t care enough, even in Week 17, even when you’re trash, when you’re 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go out there and give everything you’ve got and try your hardest that’s (expletive).”

The 31-year-old is by far the Texans career leader in sacks with 101, Whitney Mercilus sits second with 54. He has dealt with a string of injuries since winning his third Defensive Player of the Year award in 2015, but appeared in all 16 games for the second time in the past three years this season.

Watt had one year remaining on the contract he signed in 2014. He was owed $17.5 million in 2021, but his salary was not guaranteed.