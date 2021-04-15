Can the Bucs repeat with the bull's-eye on their back?

The Houston Texans have signed Canadian tight end Antony Auclair.

The 27-year-old Auclair spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Laval.

Auclair played in eight games with two starts for the Super Bowl champion Bucs last year. He has 10 receptions for 84 yards in 40 career games in Tampa Bay.