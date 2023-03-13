Case Keenum is going back to where it all started for him in the NFL.

The Houston Texans are signing the veteran quarterback to a two-year deal, reports NBC Houston's Aaron Wilson.

#Texans are signing veteran quarterback Case Keenum to a two-year contract, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2023

Keenum, 35, spent the first two season of his career with the Texans in 2013 and 2014.

The Abilene, TX spent the 2022 season with the Buffalo Bills as backup to Josh Allen. He made two appearances last season.

A product of Houston, Keenum has appeared in 78 career games over 10 seasons with the Texans, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Washington, Cleveland Browns and Bills.

For his career, Keenum has thrown for 14,884 yards on 1,358-for-2,180 passing with 78 touchdowns to 48 interceptions.

Keenum was a second team All-Pro and runner-up for NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 with the Vikings.