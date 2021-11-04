23m ago
Returning Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins
Tyrod Taylor's return is at hand. Houston Texans head coach David Culley announced on Thursday that the 32-year-old quarterback will be the starter on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
TSN.ca Staff
#Texans coach David Culley says QB Tyrod Taylor has had no setbacks with his hamstring and is on track to start Sunday against the #Dolphins.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2021
Taylor has been out of action since incurring a hamstring injury during a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
In his one-plus game this season, Taylor threw for 416 yards on 31-for-44 passing and three touchdowns. He also added 55 yards on the ground and another major.
In his stead, the Texans have been going with rookie Davis Mills at pivot. A third-round pick out of Stanford, Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards on 140-for-209 passing with seven TDs and eight interceptions.
The Texans (1-7) are winless since a Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They visit a Dolphins (1-7) team that has also lost seven straight games.