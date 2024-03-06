How many trades will the Maple Leafs make on deadline day?

The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and TSN has all of the coverage you need.

Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

While the fine folks of TSN Web cover the latest rumours and deals as they happen, today, here at TSN Betting, we will dive into a unique market that FanDuel has to offer for deadline day.

There is much speculation about the Toronto Maple Leafs and their plans at the deadline.

Will they add a top-four defenceman? Depth scoring? A goalie?

All of that is up to you to decide.

Over at FanDuel, they have listed a market on how many deals Toronto will make on Friday, setting the number at one-and-a-half deals for the Maple Leafs.

Let’s get to the bottom of that market.

Total trades completed by the Leafs on Trade Deadline day

Coming in at +130, FanDuel has listed the Maple Leafs as slight underdogs to make two or more deals on Friday.

That represents an implied probability of 43.48 per cent.

Toronto has already made one move to bolster the roster this year: They acquired right-handed shooting defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving the Carolina Hurricanes.

It’s important to note that this market is specifically for Friday. No deals before will count to the total. This is only for deals settled on March 8, 2024.

Deadline History

Looking at Toronto’s previous deadline days feels irrelevant at this point. As we all know, the team has a new general manager this season, Brad Treliving, who is now running the show after Kyle Dubas was in control for five seasons.

Dubas was often busy on deadline day, making at least one deal all five years, totaling eight trades.

But again, that’s not important.

Treliving was the GM for the Calgary Flames for nine seasons. Here is a count of the total deals he made each year on deadline day.

2023: 2

2022: 2*

2021: 1

2020: 3*

2019: 1

2018: 1

2017: 1*

2016: 2

2015: 1*

*Calgary made the playoffs

Nine years, 14 deals on deadline day. An average of 1.5 deals per year.

Under Treliving, the Flames made the playoffs five times. He made at least two or more deals before making the postseason just twice.

However, after making just six deals on deadline day in his first five years as the Flames’ GM, Treliving was more active on deadline day in his final four years, making eight deals and exceeding the number on FanDuel in three of those four seasons.