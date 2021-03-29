The 2021 Major League Baseball season will still be quirky, but it shouldn’t be too far off from normal considering some of the things we’ve seen over the last year and change.

After a trudge through 2020 that came with its hiccups, MLB becomes the first major North American sport to begin its season for a second time in the face of COVID-19. As of Opening Day, most ballparks will have fans in them in some capacity – or full capacity, if you’re the Texas Rangers. The increasing availability of vaccines should make postponed games and extended breaks in action less likely as the season progresses. The 26-man roster returns, along with the wild card game playoff format and, as of now, so does the designated hitter in the National League.

But another return to normal – and perhaps the most important of all – is the full-season 162-game schedule.

Last year’s 60-game slate was the shortest regular season since 1878. We saw a number of variances and small-sample-size outcomes, but perhaps none were more apparent than the way pitchers were used.

There were more pitchers used in the 2020 regular season than ever before. Well, not quite, because of the length of the schedule. But considering 735 different pitchers saw action at the big-league level last year, it’s safe to say teams were bringing in new arms faster than ever. According to Baseball Reference, 735 is tied with 2015 for the fifth-most pitchers used in a season in MLB history. The highest ever was in 2019 (831), second most in 2018, third most in 2017 – you get the picture.

Put it another way. In a 60-game 2020 season, managers used more different pitchers than in a full 2014 season lasting 162 games, or any other season before that in history. Now consider the frequency of seven-inning games, the designated hitter arriving in the National League and the fact that not every team completed the full 60 games and it’s even more remarkable.

In some ways, the usage trend was predictable. The nature of 2020 caused MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association to agree to a set of amended rule changes designed to give teams more flexibility to prepare for unprecedented schedule changes as well as the possibility of multiple players suddenly becoming unavailable for an extended period. On Opening Day, rosters were expanded from the usual 26 to 30 players and then scaled back to 28 after the season’s first two weeks. Also, the frequency of doubleheaders – even if games only lasted seven innings apiece – with in-between-game roster changes allowed made it possible to shuffle through more pitchers from game to game. But just because they could, why were managers more likely than ever to not only call on fresh arms, but new ones?

The answer seems pretty simple. Hitters, in general, have a better chance of succeeding the more they face an individual pitcher. As the old saying goes, hitting is timing and pitching is the disruption of timing. The more a hitter is able to see the same individual pitch, the more of an opportunity they get to perfect their timing. Obviously, exceptions apply. Yet the nature of last season allowed teams to exploit that in ways they ever had before.

Let’s use starting pitchers as an example. Last season, batters hit .236 with a .716 OPS when facing a starter for the first time in a game. The second time through the order, hitters’ effectiveness jumped up to a .257 batting average and a .765 OPS. The same is true with relievers, who yielded a .240 batting average and .733 OPS to hitters the first time through and a .279 average and .816 OPS in the rare chance they got to face a hitter twice in the same game.

Starting pitchers threw an average of 80 pitches and went just 4.8 innings per game in 2020 according to BR. The year before, they averaged 5.2 innings and 86 pitches per start. In 2015 it was 5.8 and 93 and in 2010 it was 6.0 and 97.

Starting pitcher usage Season Innings pitched/Start Pitches/Start 2020 4.8 80 2019 5.2 86 2018 5.4 88 2017 5.5 92 2016 5.6 93 2015 5.8 93 2014 6.0 96 2013 5.9 95 2012 5.9 95 2011 6.0 97 2010 6.0 97

That’s a rapid decline in the usage of what many consider the game’s most valuable commodity. Yet total scoring went down in 2020 and so did batting average, dropping to its lowest point at .245 since 1972. So, the trend is working, at least in some ways.

An uninterrupted spring training with multiple weeks and months to build up stamina should help pitchers – especially starters – go deeper in games this year. The reintroduction of the 26-man roster and 162-game schedule should taper things, too. MLB seasons are marathons, not sprints. Individual games over a normal schedule, when 162 are played over six months, don’t matter quite as much as they do in a 60-game pandemic-shortened season played over two-plus months. In certain instances, managing the workload of pitchers becomes nearly as important as individual games themselves and keeping pitchers sharp over the course of 26 weeks instead of 10 weeks can be all that more challenging.

Translation: some days, teams will need length out of a starting pitcher, even if they don’t have their best stuff. Managers won’t be able to hand-pick pitcher-hitter matchups as easily with fewer available arms. Using five or six different pitchers to navigate a late-inning scenario may not only be less valuable in the long-term considering possible fatigue – it may not be possible. Despite the data, it’s likely teams might have to scale back a bit with the pitching changes in 2021.

Games are longer than they’ve ever been. Home runs, strikeout and walk rates are at all-time highs. Sacrifice hits, bunts, stolen bases, intentional walks and triples are at lows. Terms like launch angle and spin rate were barely discussed a handful of years ago and now they’re among the most prominent evaluators of talent available.

Like the world itself, baseball is changing. Rapidly.

What will we see in 2021 as things return to (sort of) normal? Hard to definitively say, but interesting to observe.