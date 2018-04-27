Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff calls himself a farmer’s son.

Alex Cheveldayoff proudly harvested wheat and canola on the family farm in Blaine Lake, Sask., until his death in 1987.



Some 30 years later, Kevin is still growing something on the prairies as GM of the Winnipeg Jets.

The seeds were planted for the Jets to sprout into a Stanley Cup contender this very week four seasons ago when they were bounced from the first round of the 2015 playoffs by Anaheim.

The Jets experienced the first Winnipeg Whiteout in nearly two decades that spring, but Cheveldayoff was faced with a decision after being swept: double down and hope for more success or prune/chop it down and start over?

The answer, Cheveldayoff said, was clear.

“That was the tipping point. We could’ve gone either direction,” Cheveldayoff said. “It was crystal clear to me at that point in time, that [team] wasn’t going to be our path to try and win a Cup. We’d get older faster than we think and I didn’t think that’s the way the game was going.”

That choice – to get younger – required a series of difficult conversations.

First up was Mark Chipman, the Jets’ chairman and part-owner, who was onboard. Next was coach Paul Maurice, who had only been on the job for a little over a season.

“We were actually pretty good in that series against Anaheim,” Maurice said. “We were tied or ahead something like 69 per cent of the time. But the day before I took the job, [Cheveldayoff] laid out these four years exactly. He said if this is something you want to do, we’re going to need to get real young, real fast. We’re going to live through it and build that way. He never wavered.”

There are few jobs more difficult than being a development coach in a results-oriented league.

“It was going to be painful,” Maurice says. “Nobody likes losing in Canada. People in the United States will say they don’t like to lose either, but it is different. Look at the scrutiny that the five teams had that didn’t make the playoffs this year.”

Maurice told Cheveldayoff he was all-in.

“I figured I’m 18 seasons into this now,” said Maurice, an NHL head coach since 1995. “I’d coached mainly the same kind of team. I don’t mind two years of this. [Bleep], I just went through 18 of them. I was aware I might not be around to see it through, but I was pretty confident. If you can survive it, you’d have a chance.”

There was no long-standing relationship between Cheveldayoff and Maurice then, no history beyond a few mutual friends around the league. Nonetheless, a partnership was born in 2015, a mutual trust rooted in a shared vision.

“My dad planted seeds in the ground,” Cheveldayoff says. “You know, sometimes you get more rain and sometimes you get more sun. But you have to have faith in what you do.”

****

Cheveldayoff’s faith was validated last week as the Jets saluted their raucous fans after the franchise’s first-ever playoff series win.

An unequaled 16 of the 22 players the Jets used to knock off the Minnesota Wild in five games were homegrown – either drafted by Cheveldayoff, signed as an undrafted college free agent, or inherited in the move from Atlanta.

That means only six of those players were acquired from other teams via trade or free agency: Mathieu Perreault, Joel Armia, Steve Mason, Matt Hendricks, Joe Morrow and Paul Stastny.

No other team still standing in these Stanley Cup playoffs has fewer than nine players acquired from outside their organization. Even the Chicago Blackhawks, a team Cheveldayoff helped build as an assistant GM, brought in 11 players on the roster that first hoisted the Cup in 2010.

It might seem obvious that a patient approach through drafting and development is in vogue in today’s NHL, but it’s easy to forget that just a few years ago, hockey’s GMs were still spending like drunken sailors in free agency and dealing away draft picks like candy.

Those days are gone, with the NHL a decade behind the other major pro sports leagues’ trend of a greater emphasis on building from within.

Nonetheless, Cheveldayoff has been loudly criticized – particularly because he made only four trades over the four years before acquiring Stastny on deadline day this February.

“The noise is just noise,” Cheveldayoff says. “It's gotten easier over the years. You want to do well. I’m the biggest fan probably in Winnipeg. But you can’t think like a fan.

“Absolute support from ownership is critical. Because if you’re panicked and you are trying to save your job, there could be times you’re going to trade a young player for a veteran player that gives you instant gratification and you’re sitting there saying ‘What do I have to show for it?’”

That isn’t to say all of the chatter and pressure rolls off Cheveldayoff’s back.

When asked how he’s handled that noise, Cheveldayoff guided a reporter around the hallways of the Jets’ offices in the bowels of the arena to look at the photos on the walls of his first round draft picks since 2011.

There is Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine in succession – all contributors on this playoff run.

Elite centre Scheifele and minute-eater Trouba came on in 2013-14. Ehlers burst on to the scene as a 19-year-old in 2015-16. Laine landed in Winnipeg in 2016-17 alongside newfound shutdown defenceman Morrissey. Connor joined the team this season and led NHL rookies in goals.

“You get a little lucky when you win the lottery and you get a special player like Patrik Laine,” says Cheveldayoff, whose Jets moved from No. 6 to No. 2 in the 2016 draft. “But then you have to play him, and Ehlers, and Kyle Connor, and then Josh Morrissey with one year of pro. Oh, and by the way, we’re going to take Connor Hellebuyck and say, ‘Okay, you’re going to play.’”

Maurice met with Winnipeg’s veterans – including Blake Wheeler, Dustin Byfuglien, Bryan Little and Toby Enstrom, all of whom were transplanted from Atlanta ­– at the start of last season and explained that Hellebuyck would take the reins.

“He said, ‘Guys, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do know we will be better the following year if we go down this path,’” Cheveldayoff recalled. “If you really look at the chronology of how this has all lined up, I firmly believe if we did not give Hellebuyck that opportunity last year he would not be the Hellebuyck of this year. If Mark Scheifele is our fourth-line centre for those two years instead of going back to junior, does he turn out the same way?

“You can’t just discount what happened prior.”

What happened prior is why the captain, Wheeler, was the critical sell in the process, according to Maurice.

Wheeler, now 31, re-signed with Winnipeg in 2013 on a six-year deal with a different path in mind. He envisioned future playoff success alongside teammates Andrew Ladd, Michael Frolik, Evander Kane, Mark Stuart and Ondrej Pavelec - all of whom would be heading out the door.

“I bought into that core group,” Wheeler says. “I believed that group was going to get us into the playoffs.”

Wheeler wasn’t sure he was ready to go the other direction and start all over again. Maurice said the Jets told Wheeler in 2015: “We really believe this is the fastest way to get you what you want.”

“You only have one career and you don’t know how many chances you’re going to get,” Wheeler says. “Even if I believe I’m going to play until I’m 40, the clock is ticking.

“The constant losing and watching the playoffs at home, that wears you out after a while. The last two years were really tough. But after last year, I was hopeful with the amount of talent we had. I felt like we were knocking on the door to being a really good team.”

Winnipeg’s average age dropped from 27 to 25 since their last playoff berth in 2015, but Wheeler personally shouldered a lot of the infusion of youth. He was the face of the veterans who had to answer the media during the bumpy transition as the Jets finished seventh and fifth in the Central Division.

“It was complete buy-in,” Maurice said of Wheeler. “We gave him a 22-year-old centre [in Scheifele] and a guy who could be in junior on his left wing [in Ehlers]. He’s a driver, he’s intense, he’s wired. He was able to flip a switch, talk to them differently. He hugged them when he needed to and he barked at them when he needed to. He was the guy for me that bridged the gap between the organization that knows what it needs to do and the veterans.”

The Jets’ most important player is glad he stayed. Traded by Peter Chiarelli four months before the Bruins ended a 39-year drought and lifted Lord Stanley, Wheeler has another shot now.

“It’s rewarding,” Wheeler says.

“For me,” Cheveldayoff says, “it’s about being able to look Wheeler, [Dustin] Byfuglien, [Bryan] Little, [Toby] Enstrom, those guys, in the eye and say ‘Hey, you believed in what we’re doing here. Look, it’s starting to come together.”

****

For a 114-point team, the 2017-18 season wasn’t as smooth for the Jets as the standings might suggest. The Jets lost Scheifele for 22 games, Trouba for 27, Enstrom for 39 and played the first-round against Minnesota without half of its top six defencemen.

“You’d think there would be a lot of backslapping, party hats and sticking it on cruise control,” Cheveldayoff says. “I honestly don’t think there’s been a time when I sat there and said, ‘Ooooh, this is good.’ It’s just so hard.”

Strangely enough, Cheveldayoff said one turning point came on the opening night of the regular season in the form of a 7-2 trouncing on home ice at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Winnipeg was down five goals before they could muster a response.

“We got slapped right away,” Cheveldayoff said. “It was a humbling experience. I think that was a pretty clear indication it’s not going to be easy. It was a reminder, Game one or 82, you've got to earn it. The quicker you understand that, the better off you’ll be. The guys have stayed focused.”

That focus and consistency has been incredible for a team with 13 players under the age of 25 that faces a playoff-tested Nashville Predators team.

There will be those that say the Jets won’t be able to overcome Nashville’s significant edge in experience. This Predators core played 44 playoff games since the Jets last made the dance in 2015, including six on the biggest stage last spring in the Stanley Cup Final.

Win or lose against the Predators, the scary part for Nashville and the rest of the NHL is now that the Jets have blossomed into a true contender, their window to win is only just cracking open.

“We banged out 51 wins, but I’m not going to put a ceiling on our team,” Maurice said. “We’re still in the early part of this curve.”

Still a prairie boy at his roots, Cheveldayoff’s patience is finally paying off.

“I always think of a bamboo plant,” Cheveldayoff said. “They may not grow for a long, long period of time, but when they do they can literally grow feet overnight. You don’t see it grow, but it’s doing what it needs. A team is like that. It’s not like you can fertilize it more. It grows at its own rate.”



He’s bet the farm on it.

