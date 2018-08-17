How to Login to TSN.ca via TSN Direct

Canadian sports fans now have a digital subscription option for TSN with access to the network’s five feeds, featuring championship events, on-demand content, and exclusive bonus streams of major sporting events. Follow these simple steps to login in to your TSN Direct subscription.

Step 1: From TSN.ca Homepage, click on the “SIGN IN” Tab

Step 2: Select TSN DIRECT and login with your TSN Direct credentials



If you’re having trouble with your login, please contact TSN help:

Email: help@tsn.ca

Call: 1-833-TSN-HELP (1-833-876-4357)

Twitter: @TSNHelp

Step 3: You can now access TSN’s live content! On TSN.ca/Live (or the tab that says LIVE), Scroll down to the “LIVE NOW” Section and this is where you will find the programming that is currently live on TSN’s five feeds, as well as exclusive bonus streams if available!







Step 4: To access TSN’s broadcast schedule click the “SCHEDULE” tab. You will be able to scroll through what’s on and what is upcoming on the network.

Step 5: Want to catch up on a game that has already aired? Select the “VIDEO” tab then “GAMES ON DEMAND” (www.tsn.ca/video/one-demand). This will lead you to TSN’s current selection of On Demand games.

Please note that games are made available for up to seven days after they’re posted. Additionally, due to rights restrictions, not all games are available On Demand.

Step 6: Enjoy TSN’s robust lineup of programming! For any programming related questions, please reach out to Audience.Relations@bellmedia.ca.