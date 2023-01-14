Raptors look to keep winning streak alive against Hawks on TSN

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors look to push their season-high winning streak to four games as they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks from Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

You can watch the game LIVE on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Raptors are coming off back-to-back victories over the Charlotte Hornets, including a 124-114 win on Thursday night.

Siakam led the way for the Raptors by contributing 35 points and seven rebounds while Scottie Barnes added 21 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Toronto sits in the final play-in position in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-23 record and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Hawks are on the tail end of a back-to back after defeating the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on Friday night.

Atlanta was led by superstar guard Trae young who had 26 points and 11 assists while centre Onyeka Okongwu dominated with 18 points and 20 rebounds.

The Hawks sit just ahead of the Raptors in ninth place in Eastern Conference with a 20-22 record and are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

This is the third and deciding meeting between the two club with the Raptors taking the first game 139-109 on Halloween and the Hawks defeating the Raptors 124-122 in overtime on Nov. 19.

FanDuel Odds - Hawks vs. Raptors

Moneyline:

Hawks: +215

Raptors: -260

Spread:

Hawks: +6.5 (-108)

Raptors: -6.5 (-112)

Over/Under:

232.5

Over: -110

Under: -110