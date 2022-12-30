Raptors look to close out 2022 on high note vs. Suns on TSN

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors look to close out the calendar year on a winning note as they take on Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

You can watch the game LIVE on TSN3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App with coverage starting at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Raptors are on the tail end of a back-to-back after they fell 119-106 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Siakam led the way for Toronto with 25 points and 10 rebounds while shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. added 20 points.

Toronto sits just outside the play-in tournament in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-20 record and are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

The Suns are coming off a blowout 127-102 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

All-Star Devin Booker will not be available for the Suns on Friday as he is sidelined for at least four weeks due to a groin injury.

In Booker's absence, they will be led by star point guard Paul who is averaging 12.7 points per game and 8.9 assists.

Phoenix sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 20-16 record and are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

FanDuel Odds - Suns vs. Raptors

Moneyline:

Suns: -102

Raptors: -116

Spread:

Suns: +1 (-110)

Raptors: -1.0 (-110)

Over/Under:

222.5

Over: -110

Under: -110