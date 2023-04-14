How to watch and stream the 2023 NFL Draft on TSN, TSN.ca and TSN App

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock.

All seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft will be available on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN+.

See below for details.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft taking place?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27–29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft?

The opening round will take place on Thursday, April 27, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN 1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Coverage begins earlier in the day at 3pm ET/12pm PT on TSN 1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App with the NFL Draft Special followed by College GameDay (5pm ET/2pm PT) and the NFL Draft Countdown (7pm ET/4pm PT).

Rounds 2 and 3 are set for Friday, April 28, starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Come back on Saturday, April 29 for Rounds 4-7, starting at 12pm ET/9am PT, streaming exclusively on TSN+.

Who has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers, who finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, own the first overall pick for this year's NFL Draft after acquiring it from the Chicago Bears in March for the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore.

This marks the second time in franchise history the Panthers will select first overall after selecting Auburn quarterback Cam Newton with the top selection in 2011.

Who is expected to be selected first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Nothing is confirmed until commissioner Roger Goodell steps up to the podium for the official announcement, but there's a good chance the Panthers will select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

Possibilities include Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Other big names that are expected to drafted in the top 10 include Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, among others.

Since the first NFL Draft in 1936, 34 quarterbacks have been selected first overall, the most in any position, followed by running backs with 23 and defensive linemen with 16.

Check out this mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft.

What are the betting odds for the Carolina Panthers' first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Here are the FanDuel odds for the No. 1 selection.

Bryce Young -350

C.J. Stroud +300

Anthony Richardson +1200

Will Levis +7500

What is the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft?

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) New York Jets

14) New England Patriots

15) Green Bay Packers

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Who went No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft?

For the second straight year, the Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 pick in last year's NFL Draft and selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. In his rookie campaign, the 22-year-old recorded 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception over 15 games as the Jags made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Jacksonville selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.