The road to the Memorial Cup continues with a trio of Canadian Hockey League playoff games Wednesday on TSN.

The Quebec Remparts and Halifax Mooseheads battle in Game 4 of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League final beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Quebec leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 after defeating Halifax 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday.

The Remparts earned a 5-1 win over the Mooseheads in Game 1 last Friday, while Halifax replied with a 6-3 win in Game 2 on Saturday.

Wednesday’s action also includes the Ontario Hockey League final between the Peterborough Petes and London Knights at 7:30 p.m./4:30 PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Petes enter Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead after rallying for a 6-5 win in overtime over the Knights on Monday.

Peterborough has won two straight in the series.

Wednesday’s schedule wraps up with Game 4 between the Winnipeg Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League final at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Thunderbirds came away with a 6-3 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Seattle knotted the series with a 4-2 win on Saturday in response to Winnipeg’s 3-2 win in Game 1.

The winner of each series will advance to the Memorial Cup along with the host Kamloops Blazers.

