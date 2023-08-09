How to watch: FedEx St. Jude Championship on TSN+, TSN

The PGA Tour makes a stop in Tennessee with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This tournament runs from August 10 - August 13 and features FedEx Cup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay and more.

You can stream the entire FedEx Cup LIVE on TSN+, and watch the conclusion LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App on August 13 starting at 3:00p.m. ET / Noon PT.

You can watch multiple feeds at once with TSN+, including multiple featured groups, featured holes or the main feed.

How to watch the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship

Thursday

The action starts at 8a.m. ET / 5a.m. PT on Thursday with the main feed, and the featured group and featured holes streams will follow, all on TSN+, starting at 8:45a.m. ET / 5:45a.m. PT.

Featured groups throughout Thursday include Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim and Sepp Straka beginning at 10a.m. ET / 7a.m. PT, followed closely after by Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler. The final featured group will be Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and Justin Rose, beginning at Noon ET / 9a.m. PT.

The marquee group feed, also on TSN+, which features Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy on Thursday, will start at 9a.m. ET / 6a.m. PT.

Friday

On Friday, the main feed stream kicks off at 8a.m. ET / 5a.m. PT n TSN+, with the featured group and featured holes streams will follow starting at 8:45a.m. ET / 5:45a.m. PT.

The featured groups on Friday include Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and Justin Rose beginning at 9:26a.m. ET / 6:26a.m. PT, and Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman teeing off an hour later.

Friday's marquee groups feature Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton and Si Woo Kim starting at 10a.m. ET / 7a.m. PT, and will follow Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy beginning at 12:56p.m. ET / 9:56a.m. PT.

Saturday

Saturday's main feed stream begins at 8a.m. ET / 5a.m. PT on TSN+, and the featured group and featured holes streams will follow starting at 8:45a.m. ET / 5:45a.m. PT.

Additionally, the marquee group stream will begin at 9a.m. ET / 6a.m. PT.

Coverage will swap over to linear beginning at 3p.m. ET / Noon PT, and main feed coverage can be watched on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Sunday

Sunday's main feed stream begins at 8a.m. ET / 5a.m. PT on TSN+, and the featured group and featured holes streams will follow starting at 8:45a.m. ET / 5:45a.m. PT.

Additionally, the marquee group stream will begin at 9a.m. ET / 6a.m. PT.

Coverage will swap over to linear beginning at 2p.m. ET / 11a.m. PT, and main feed coverage can be watched on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Where can you watch the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship

You can stream the entirety of the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship on TSN+, beginning at 8a.m. ET / 5a.m. PT every day from August 10 - August 13.

Coverage moves to linear on the third and fourth days, with Saturday's action moving to TSN4 beginning at 3p.m. ET / Noon PT, and Sunday moving to TSN1 beginning at 2p.m. ET / 11a.m. PT.