TSN is home to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Check back on this schedule page for additional broadcast details with TSN's national feeds. Every game can also be seen live on the TSN App.

National Broadcast Schedule Date Matchup Pre-game (ET) Time (ET) Network Sunday, November 20, 2022 Qatar vs. Ecuador 9am 10:45am CTV/TSN Monday, November 21, 2022 England vs. Iran 7am 7:45am TSN Monday, November 21, 2022 Senegal vs. Netherlands 10am 10:45am TSN Monday, November 21, 2022 USA vs. Wales 1pm 1:45pm CTV/TSN Tuesday, November 22, 2022 Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia 4:30am 4:45am TSN Tuesday, November 22, 2022 Denmark vs. Tunisia 7am 7:45am TSN Tuesday, November 22, 2022 Mexico vs. Poland 10am 10:45am TSN Tuesday, November 22, 2022 France vs. Australia 1pm 1:45pm CTV/TSN Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Morocco vs. Croatia 4:30am 4:45am TSN Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Germany vs. Japan 7am 7:45am TSN Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Spain vs. Costa Rica 10am 10:45am TSN Wednesday, November 23, 2022 Belgium vs. Canada 10:45am 1:45pm CTV/TSN Thursday, November 24, 2022 Switzerland vs. Cameroon 4:30am 4:45am TSN Thursday, November 24, 2022 Uruguay vs. Korea Republic 7am 7:45am TSN Thursday, November 24, 2022 Portugal vs. Ghana 10am 10:45am TSN Thursday, November 24, 2022 Brazil vs. Serbia 1pm 1:45pm CTV/TSN Friday, November 25, 2022 Wales vs. Iran 4:30am 4:45am TSN Friday, November 25, 2022 Qatar vs. Senegal 7am 7:45am TSN Friday, November 25, 2022 Netherlands vs. Ecuador 10am 10:45am TSN Friday, November 25, 2022 England vs. USA 1pm 1:45pm CTV/TSN Saturday, November 26, 2022 Tunisia vs. Australia 4:30am 4:45am CTV/TSN Saturday, November 26, 2022 Poland vs. Saudi Arabia 7am 7:45am CTV/TSN Saturday, November 26, 2022 France vs. Denmark 10am 10:45am CTV/TSN Saturday, November 26, 2022 Argentina vs. Mexico 1pm 1:45pm CTV/TSN Sunday, November 27, 2022 Japan vs. Costa Rica 4:30am 4:45am CTV/TSN Sunday, November 27, 2022 Belgium vs. Morocco 7am 7:45am CTV/TSN Sunday, November 27, 2022 Croatia vs. Canada 7:45am 10:45am CTV/TSN Sunday, November 27, 2022 Spain vs. Germany 1pm 1:45pm TSN Monday, November 28, 2022 Cameroon vs. Serbia 4:30am 4:45am TSN Monday, November 28, 2022 Korea Republic vs. Ghana 7am 7:45am TSN Monday, November 28, 2022 Brazil vs. Switzerland 10am 10:45am TSN Monday, November 28, 2022 Portugal vs. Uruguay 1pm 1:45pm TSN Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Netherlands vs. Qatar 9am 9:45am TSN Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Ecuador vs. Senegal 9am 9:45am TSN2 Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Iran vs. USA Noon 1:45pm TSN2 Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Wales vs. England Noon 1:45pm TSN Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Tunisia vs. France 9am 9:45am TSN Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Australia vs. Denmark 9am 9:45am TSN2 Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Noon 1:45pm TSN2 Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Poland vs. Argentina Noon 1:45pm TSN Thursday, December 1, 2022 Canada vs. Morocco 7am 9:45am CTV/TSN Thursday, December 1, 2022 Croatia vs. Belgium 9am 9:45am TSN2 Thursday, December 1, 2022 Costa Rica vs. Germany Noon 1:45pm TSN2 Thursday, December 1, 2022 Japan vs. Spain Noon 1:45pm CTV/TSN Friday, December 2, 2022 Korea Republic vs. Portugal 9am 9:45am TSN Friday, December 2, 2022 Ghana vs. Uruguay 9am 9:45am TSN2 Friday, December 2, 2022 Cameroon vs. Brazil Noon 1:45pm TSN Friday, December 2, 2022 Serbia vs. Switzerland Noon 1:45pm TSN2 Saturday, December 3, 2022 R16: 1A vs. 2B 9am 9:45am CTV/TSN Saturday, December 3, 2022 R16: 1C vs. 2D Noon 1:45pm CTV/TSN Sunday, December 4, 2022 R16: 1D vs. 2C 9am 9:45am CTV/TSN Sunday, December 4, 2022 R16: 1B vs. 2A Noon 1:45pm TSN Monday, December 5, 2022 R16: 1E vs. 2F 9am 9:45am TSN Monday, December 5, 2022 R16: 1G vs. 2H Noon 1:45pm CTV/TSN Tuesday, December 6, 2022 R16: 1F vs. 2E 9am 9:45am TSN Tuesday, December 6, 2022 R16: 1H vs. 2G Noon 1:45pm CTV/TSN Friday, December 9, 2022 Quarterfinal 1 9am 9:45am TSN Friday, December 9, 2022 Quarterfinal 2 Noon 1:45pm TSN Saturday, December 10, 2022 Quarterfinal 3 9am 9:45am CTV/TSN Saturday, December 10, 2022 Quarterfinal 4 Noon 1:45pm CTV/TSN Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Semifinal 1 1pm 1:45pm CTV/TSN Wednesday, December 14, 2022 Semifinal 2 1pm 1:45pm CTV/TSN Saturday, December 17, 2022 3rd Place Match 9:30am 9:45am TSN Sunday, December 18, 2022 Final 8am 9:45am CTV/TSN