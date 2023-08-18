How to watch, stream 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final, Third-Place Game on TSN

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will wrap up this weekend with Sweden facing co-host Australia in the third-place game and England taking on Spain in the final.

Action begins Saturday with Australia looking to salvage a podium spot in front of their home fans. Sweden is looking to repeat as third-place finishers, having defeated England 2-1 in the same game in 2019.

Watch and stream Australia vs. Sweden LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, the TSN App, and TSN.ca on Saturday with coverage starting at 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30am PT.

The Final will take place Sunday morning with both Spain and England looking to win their first World Cup.

The competition will crown a first-time winner for the first time since 2011, with both countries making their debut appearance in a Women's World Cup Final.

Watch and stream Spain vs. England LIVE across the TSN Network, the TSN App, and TSN.ca on Sunday morning with coverage starting at 5:45 a.m. ET / 2:45 a.m. PT.

Spain reached the final following a thrilling 2-1 victory over No. 3 ranked Sweden in the semifinal. Olga Carmona put La Roja into the final with her 89th minute goal. Her goal capped a flurry of late scoring that began with Spain taking a 1 -0 lead in the 81st minute on 19-year-old Salma Paralleuelo's second goal of the tournament. The celebration was brief as Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist tied the game in the 88th minute. Carmona then scored the winner 90 seconds later to seal the victory.

ContentId(1.1996183): Must See: Wild moments in Auckland as Spain retakes the lead

“It was really, really really crazy," Spanish defender Irene Paredes said. “After scoring the first one it was like, ‘OK, this is the end, we have to keep this score.’ But they scored quite fast and I was like, `What the hell happened?' But we had confidence that we could create something else."

“Now it’s the final. I think we have to do what we’ve done in every match,” said Paralluelo. “We’ve overcome every challenge and now we face the ultimate challenge, the big one”

England reached the World Cup with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia in the second semifinal. The Lionesses jumped out to 1-0 lead before Sam Kerr sent the crowd at Stadium Australia into a frenzy. Lauren Hemp would score to restore England's lead and provide the pass for the insurance marker, ensuring England it's place in the final.

“Even after Sam’s goal there was no fear in the squad. We weren’t nervous. We just played our football,” Hemp said. “I think we showed the relentlessness inside the squad to make it 2-1. And then even when we’re on the backfoot there going into the final few minutes, I felt like we showed calm, composure on the ball to manage to counterattack them and obviously make it 3-1."

ContentId(1.1996594): Hemp capitalizes on Carpenter's error to give England the lead

England is looking to win it's second major international competition in the past year, after winning the UEFA Euro's in 2022.

How to watch, stream 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Third-place game: Australia vs. Sweden

Watch and stream Australia vs. Sweden LIVE across the TSN Network, the TSN App, and TSN.ca on Saturday with coverage starting at 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30am PT.

When: Saturday, August 19

Pregame Start Time: Australia vs. Sweden - 3:30 a.m. ET/12:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 3:45 a.m. ET/12:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

How to watch, stream 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final: Spain vs. England

Watch and stream Spain vs. England LIVE across the TSN Network, the TSN App, and TSN.ca on Sunday morning with coverage starting at 5:45 a.m. ET / 2:45 a.m. PT.

When: Sunday, August 20

Pregame Start Time: Spain vs. England - 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 5:45 a.m. ET/2:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1/3/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App