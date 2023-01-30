The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will clash in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Watch and stream coverage of Super Bowl Sunday on CTV, TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Glendale is hosting the Super Bowl for a third time overall and first time since 2015, when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.



Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

It is the third time in the past four seasons that the Chiefs will play for the Lombardi trophy. It is the Eagles’ first appearance in the Super Bowl since beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Chiefs have split their previous two Super Bowl appearances, most recently falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes won his first and only title in Super Bowl LIV as he led the Chiefs to their first title since 1969 in a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will coach against the Eagles in the big game, the team he coached for 14 seasons from 1999-2012.



Kansas City Chiefs road to Super Bowl LVII

The No.1 seed Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to earn their Super Bowl berth, avenging their loss from last season’s AFC Championship. Kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard failed goal in the dying seconds to seal the victory.

“I’ve watched them all year," Mahomes said of the Eagles. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us. But I’m going to celebrate this first.”

Both Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce entered the week banged up as the duo sustained ankle and back injuries, respectively, in the team’s 27-17 AFC Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.“It’s a tough bunch. My heart goes out to them, man, they’re tough guys,” Reid said following the win over the Bengals. “They worked so hard this week. Pat and Kelce were both banged up a little bit. They pushed through and great things happened."

Kelce caught a touchdown in the AFC Championship win, giving him 15 in his postseason career and putting him in a tie for second place with Rob Gronkowski. He sits seven behind Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice for the top spot.

Mahomes has now reached the Super Bowl in three of his five seasons as a starter.



Philadelphia Eagles road to Super Bowl LVII

The NFC’s No. 1 seed ran through their opponents on their way to Arizona. Following the first-round bye, the Eagles brushed the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round, before beating the injury-depleted 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship.

In his second full year as a starter, quarterback Jalen hurts was an MVP contender, leading the Eagles to a 14-3 regular season record.

"I don't really know how to feel, to be honest," Hurts said. "You work really hard to put yourself in this position and I'm forever grateful. Only God knows the things that each individual on this team has been able to overcome for us to come together as a team and do something special as a group. That's what means the most. I always want to go out there and give my best regardless of what's going on because I don't want to let down the guy next to me. That makes us all go harder.

“When we experience some painful times and some tough times, we always found a way to overcome. You want to be going into a situation like this, and we have a chance to go out there and win it all, so we want to prepare to go do that."



Who is the favourite in Super Bowl LVII?

The NFC Champions opened as early 1.5-point favourites over the Chiefs with the over/under total opening at 49.5 points.



When is Super Bowl LVII?

Sunday, February 12, 2022



Where is the Super Bowl LVII being held?

Super Bowl LVII is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

This is the first time Arizona has hosted the Super Bowl since 2015 when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling 28-24 victory at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.. The game ended in dramatic fashion when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had his pass intercepted at the Patriots' one-yard line by cornerback Malcollm Butler to seal the Patriots' victory with 27 seconds remaining.

Arizona also hosted the Super Bowl in 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium when the New York Giants defeated the 16-0 New England Patriots 17-14 to win Super Bowl XLII and end the Patriots' perfect season.

The Super Bowl made it's first appearance in Arizona in 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Temp, Ariz. for the Dallas Cowboys 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX, which marks the last time the Cowboys have won the championship.



Where can I watch Super Bowl LVII?

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on CTV and watch data enhanced streams LIVE on TSN+.



When does Super Bowl LVII kickoff?

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on CTV and TSN+ enhanced streams.



Who is performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is headlining this year's Super Bowl Halftime show produced by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation.

Eight time Grammy award winner Chris Stapleton will sing the American national anthem while 12-time Grammy Award winner Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful".