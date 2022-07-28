How to watch the World Junior Championship and other FAQs

The IIHF is 'committed to deliver' the World Juniors in Edmonton in August

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to return next month on TSN as Team Canada looks to win their 19th gold medal.

The annual tournament, initially scheduled to take place from Dec. 26, 2021- Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., did get underway but was cancelled after just three days due to a rise of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases amongst the 10 participating teams.

Prior to the cancellation, Canadian fans were treated to 2-0 record highlighted by an 11-2 Canada victory over Austria that saw 16-year-old phenom Connor Bedard score four goals. Bedard joined Mario Lemieux (1983), Simon Gagne (1999), Brayden Schenn (2010), Taylor Raddysh (2016), and Maxime Comtois (2018) as the only Canadians to score four goals in a World Juniors game.

As the International Ice Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada get set to re-start the 2022 World Juniors, here is a guide to help get you ready for the Aug. 9-20 tournament.

Who won the 2021 World Junior Championship?

The United States defeated Canada 2-0 in the gold-medal game of the 2021 World Junior Championship.

The tournament was played in Edmonton and Red Deer in a no-fans bubble environment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The gold-medal game took place at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, the home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

Canada went into the game with a 6-0 record after outscoring their opponents 41-4. The United States clawed their way into the final with a 5-1 record, including a 4-3 victory over Finland that saw Los Angeles Kings forward Arthur Kaliyev score the game winner with just 1:16 left in the third period.

In the gold-medal game, the United States received goals from Kings 2019 first-round pick Alex Turcotte and current Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras.

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight earned the shutout for the Americans by stopping all 34 shots that came his way. Devon Levi took the loss for Canada, stopping 19 of 21 shots.

When is the 2022 World Junior Championship?

The 2022 World Juniors will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and conclude with the gold-medal game on Saturday, Aug. 20.

This tournament was supposed to take place from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022. Three days into the tournament, IIHF officials were forced to cancel the remainder of the 2022 World Junior Championship due to a number of COVID-19 cases among the 10 teams.

In March of 2022, the IIHF announced that they rescheduled the 2022 World Junior Championship for August.

Where will the 2022 World Junior Championship be held?

The 2022 World Juniors will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

In 2019 the IIHF awarded the 2022 championship to Gothenburg, Sweden. However, after the 2021 tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer was played in a bubble with no fans, the IIHF awarded the event to Edmonton once again in compensation with the expectation that fans will be allowed in the building. Gothenburg will now host the 2024 World Junior Championship.

The 2023 World Juniors are scheduled for Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Which countries are competing in the 2022 World Junior Championship?

The tournament is split between two groups:

Group A: Group B:

Canada United States

Finland Sweden

Czechia Switzerland

Slovakia Germany

Latvia Austria

Latvia replaced Russia in the tournament after the IIHF banned Russian and Belarus from international play due to the ongoing war in the Ukraine.

When does Canada play in the 2022 World Junior Championship?

The tournament will begin with each team participating in a four-game round robin, and the team with the best record in each group will get a bye into the semi-final.

Aug. 10: Latvia vs. Canada at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Aug. 11: Slovakia vs. Canada at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Aug. 13: Canada vs. Czechia at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Aug. 15: Canada vs. Finland at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

What are the current betting odds on who will win the 2022 World Junior Championship?

Our friends at FanDuel list Canada as the favourites to win the tournament at +125 followed by the United States and Finland at +380.

Where can viewers watch the 2022 World Junior Championship?

The 2022 World Juniors can be watched across the TSN Network and streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

2022 World Junior Championship Event Information:

