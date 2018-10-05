VANCOUVER — Canadian slopestyle skier Dara Howell will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Howell, from Huntsville, Ont., suffered the injury after a fall at the first Big Air World Cup in Cardrona, New Zealand last August, Freestyle Canada said Friday in a release.

"I made a small error of judgement during the competition, which resulted in this injury," Howell said. "I'll be taking the next year to rehab and recover from the operation. My intent is to be back on the slopes as quickly as possible. I appreciate all the support I've received in the past few weeks, especially from my teammates and coaches."

Howell, 24, won Olympic gold at the 2014 Sochi Games and finished 21st at the Pyeongchang Games earlier this year. She finished last season with a victory at the FIS Big Air World Cup in Quebec City.

The next Big Air World Cup is set for Nov. 4 in Modena, Italy.