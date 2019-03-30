LONDON — Huddersfield has been relegated from the Premier League with six games remaining in the season, matching the record for earliest demotion.

Huddersfield's fate was sealed by a 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace, and Burnley and Southampton both winning on Saturday, ending the northern English team's two-year stay in the top flight.

Derby was also relegated after 32 games in the 2007-08 season.

