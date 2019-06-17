TORONTO — Jubilant Raptors fans decked out in the team's gear are jamming downtown Toronto this morning as they await the team's victory parade.

Crowds packed the route and the square outside City Hall where the march celebrating the NBA champions was to end this afternoon. Fans — including entire families wearing Raptors gear — filled the streets and subways as early as 7 a.m.

Many said they decided not to go to school or work so they could attend the massive celebration.

Cypher Sabanal, 15, said his mom let him skip school to attend the parade and rally.

"I actually have exams this week but being here is worth it," he said, adding that he's been a Raptors fan his whole life.

John Moreira said he decided to skip work to be a part of the moment.

"I told my boss I wanted to be at the parade and he said there wasn’t much he could do if I called in sick so that’s exactly what I did," said the 31-year-old. "I'm looking forward to seeing the whole team. They all work so hard and deserve all the fans being out here."

RJ Salvador said he was "hyped" to be part of the massive celebration.

"I'm so happy to be here," said the 28-year-old, who happened to have the day off. "I haven't seen anything like this happen in the city before so it’s great to be apart of it."

Some in the crowd had camped out all weekend in the hopes of nabbing a prime spot along the parade route or at Nathan Phillips Square, which was overflowing with people by 8 a.m. A car carrying coach Nick Nurse was mobbed.

Along the fans celebrating will be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making a brief visit to Toronto for the event.

Kyle Lowry, the longest-serving member of team, expressed excitement on Twitter about the gathering hordes.

"I heard we getting 2million got the parade," he said in a tweet. "Grandma I know you front row already!!"

Mayor John Tory declared Monday "We The North Day" in Toronto, after the NBA champions' slogan.

The parade is set to get underway at 10 a.m. eastern time and wind its way through the downtown to Toronto City Hall.

The Raptors will travel the parade route in open-air double-decker buses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in tow, according to team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. A parade-viewing party is also planned in a nearby park to relieve congestion along the route.

An hour-long rally will follow at Nathan Phillips Square, the large public square in front of city hall, complete with a fly-by from the Royal Canadian Air Force's Snowbirds demonstration team.

The last time the city held a sports celebration of this magnitude was after the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993. That parade saw fans climbing trees and statues on city streets to catch a glimpse of a team that included Joe Carter and Roberto Alomar.

Then-premier Bob Rae took part in those celebrations, flashing a sign that read "No speech today — Hooray for the Jays." Current Premier Doug Ford has said he intends to watch this event with the masses.

His press secretary said Ford wants the day to be about the fans and players, not politicians.