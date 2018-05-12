Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Even though he just managed to sneak in under the cutline and was sitting in a tie for 68th place, when Mac Hughes’ phone vibrated with a text message just before 8 pm on Friday evening, he was more than a little excited.

It read: “Rnd 3, Tee 1 @ 9 A Local Time TPC Sawgrass with Tiger Woods”.

Hughes knew there was a chance he would tee it up with his childhood idol and so when it was finalized, it was like Christmas morning.

“Just total excitement,” Hughes said of the confirmation. “Same thing with Phil. You want to play with those guys, you want to be in that cauldron. If you’re going to do Saturday early, you might as well do Saturday early with Tiger.”

In his first PGA Tour event after earning his card, Hughes played alongside Phil Mickelson at the Safeway Open, which he described as a thrill. But this? This was another level all together.

“It was comparable in a way,” Hughes said of the rounds with the two greats, “but once we got past the first couple of holes and the crowd started to pick up it wasn’t even close. The amount of yelling, all the comments . . . I don’t know how he does it every day. It almost makes me appreciate what he does more.”

Hughes hadn’t met Woods before they stepped on to the first tee although he admitted to having a chance earlier in the year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before nerves got the best of him.

“[I was] sitting next to him in player dining,” Hughes said. “He was sitting five feet from me but I had no valid excuse to say ‘Hey I’m Mackenzie Hughes’ so I just kind of sat there quietly and listened.”

But on Saturday it was 18 holes with the 14-time major winner. Added into the mix was the fact that Woods put together his best round since coming back from spinal fusion last year, a seven-under 65 that electrified the gallery.

“The crowd was better than I was expecting, I thought there might be more yelling before I hit the ball and that sort of deal. The crowd was respectful and yelled at the right time and said their inappropriate things at the right time,” Hughes joked.

Despite admitting to getting out of rhythm at the start of the round due to the nerves of playing with Woods, Hughes was able to put together a solid round of his own. His score of 68 included a stretch of six-under over 10 holes that included a long bomb of a putt on the eighth hole that garnered him some attention.

As the ball neared the hole, Woods raised his arm and watched as the ball disappeared into the cup. A roar came up from the gallery and Hughes tipped his cap.

“When I made that putt on eight from the front of the green, the 70-footer, the crowd kind of woke up ‘Oh this guy’s playing golf today too.’ It was cool and got me going a bit.”

Saturday was a more than just a round with a superstar. It was an important for Hughes’ confidence and spirits. This is just the fourth cut he’s made in 17 starts this year and he sits in 218th spot on the FedEx Cup.

Those numbers are due in large part for his decision to try and change a few things in his swing at the end of last year. When the alterations failed to yield any improvement, Hughes abandoned them, and went back to the swing that got him on to the Tour and led him to win the RSM Classic last season.

“I’ve had a pretty poor year and to be in an environment like that really kind of gets the juices flowing there,” said Hughes. “It’s 90 degrees out here but I can assure you I had some goose bumps and shivers at times out there when you hear some of the roars and you realize I’m playing with Tiger Woods and he’s doing what he’s doing and I’m hanging in there.”

It might just be the tonic that Hughes can use to get his season back on track.