VICTORIA — The United States' world junior hockey team will be without star forward Jack Hughes for its Saturday night game against Sweden.

U.S. coach Mike Hastings confirmed Saturday afternoon the highly touted Hughes, who's projected to be one of the top players selected in the 2019 NHL draft, would sit out his second consecutive round-robin game with an injury.

Hastings did not discuss the nature of the injury, but said Hughes is progressing.

"He's getting better every day," Hastings said. "He's progressing every day and we're trying to make sure we're going to have him as healthy as he can be when we need him to be. Today's not that day."

He said Hughes' playing status is being assessed daily.

"I feel good about where it's at, actually," said Hastings. "We're just trying to make sure we're doing the right thing. He's in real good spirits and I think we'll continue to do what we're doing and take him day by day."

The U.S. and Sweden both top Group B with six points through their first two games.

Hastings said Saturday night's game will be a tough test for his squad.

"We're going to have to make better decisions tonight and make sure again we're playing in groups of five, whether that's coming out of our end, in the neutral zone or offensively," he said.