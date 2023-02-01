The Talking Point: Is there a path for the Leafs to catch the Bruins?

NEW YORK — New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Boston right-wing David Pastrnak and Seattle defenceman Vince Dunn have been named the NHL’s three stars for January.

Hughes led the league with 13 goals and 23 points in 13 games and ranked second with 67 shots on goal to propel the Devils to a 9‑2-2 January.

He had at least a point in 12 of 13 games, including each of his last eight to close the month (seven goals, eight assists).

Hughes recorded nine multi-point games, including four straight to end January, four multi-goal performances and two three-point efforts.

Pastrnak shared the league lead with 13 goals and placed third overall with 21 points in 14 games to power the Bruins to a 10-3-1 January en route to becoming the fastest team in NHL history to reach the 80-point milestone (47 games).

Dunn topped defencemen with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 15 games and tied for the league lead among all skaters with a plus-18 rating to lift the Kraken from fifth to first place in the Pacific Division on the strength of an NHL-best 11-3-1 January.

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was named January's rookie of the month with six wins in nine starts (6-2-1), a 3.05 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.