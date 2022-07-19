11m ago
Canadian Houle wins Stage 16 of Tour de France
Canadian rider Hugo Houle of Sainte-Perpetue, Que., has won Stage 16 of the Tour de France. He is the first Canadian to win a Tour de France stage since Steve Bauer in 1988.
The Canadian Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.