Jordyn Huitema has a chance to end the most eventful year of her young soccer career with World Cup glory.

Huitema is the captain of Canada’s Under-17 women’s soccer team that will be competing in the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay. The teenager from Chilliwack, B.C., is ready to take on the leadership role after appearing in eight games with the Senior national team this year, bringing her total caps to 15.

“There are so many little things that I’ve learned that I had no idea about before,” Huitema, 17, told TSN about her time with the Senior team. “Personally, it’s just been improving my game in the smallest of ways, no huge strides. Once you get to a point in life, it’s not going to be huge jumps and you’ve got to accept that. I think it’s just pushing for that one per cent better and that one per cent more. That’s what I’m adding to my toolbox right now.”

“She’s just powerful,” said Rhian Wilkinson, head coach of the Under-17 team. “She’s obviously fast. She’s a tall young woman [at nearly six feet], but everything about her – her personality, her drive, her excellence – she’s just powerful in this group. She is our team captain and she’s happy to be because that’s who she is – not because of her experience, but it’s her character.”

Another year with the Senior team has also meant more opportunities for Huitema to learn from her idol, Christine Sinclair.

“Playing under Christine the past year has been incredible. You get to see so many things that I’ve never seen from any other striker in the world,” she said.

Huitema has been garnering national attention ever since she made her Senior team debut last year at 15. While many are calling her “The Next Sinclair,” Huitema has always played down the comparison.

“It’s kind of just the outside world echoing with themselves,” she said. “They can talk whatever they want to say, but internally you can’t really compare us. In my own mind, I don’t let it get to me at all and I don’t let it blow up my head.”

“I’d say that’s a cool comparison,” said Wilkinson, who retired from the national team in 2017 and was Sinclair’s teammate for nearly 14 years. “Christine is the best player in the world, in my opinion, and has been for a long time. She’s a phenom, and you can’t compare yourself to her. Jordyn is different. She’s not like Christine at all. She’s wonderful in her own way. She’s a goal scorer, she’s a leader, she’s fast, she’s strong, good shot – who wouldn’t want her on their team?”

Huitema may dismiss the hype surrounding her on the field, but she will be looking to emulate certain leadership qualities from Sinclair as she takes on the role of captain.

“[Sinclair is] the leader that kind of hides in the shadows a bit until it’s really needed,” Huitema said. “She’s not always in everyone’s face. She’s not always screaming at everyone, but when she does, you know it’s serious.”

This has already been a whirlwind year for Huitema. Among the three age groups of Canadian soccer (Under-17, Under-20, and Senior), she has appeared in 18 games, starting in 12 of those, recording 10 goals and two assists in 1,033 minutes.

She played for both the Under-17 and Under-20 Canadian teams in the respective CONCACAF Women’s Championships, which served as qualifiers for the World Cups of those age groups. Although the Under-20 side just missed qualifying for this past summer’s U-20 Women’s World Cup, Huitema was the leading scorer of the CONCACAF qualifiers, notching five goals in five games.

But for Huitema, the standout moment came last month when she helped Canada’s Senior squad earn its spot in next year’s Women’s World Cup, after the Canadians finished second in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

“Qualifying for a World Cup in general is incredible, but I was so grateful I got to experience it with them,” she said. “Just that bond with each player is amazing. It was definitely the highlight this year so far.”

Huitema played in three of the team’s five games during the qualifiers, and had a four-goal performance in a group stage match against Cuba. During that game, she had the chance to play with Sinclair. The two don’t often play together up front during matches (Huitema often subs into the game for Sinclair), and the Canadian legend set up Huitema on the teenager’s fourth goal, when the pair were in alone behind the Cuban backline.

“It was amazing,” Huitema said. “It was just super cool to be able to connect with her on the field. Her unselfishness really started to shine through, especially on that pass that she gave to me [on the fourth goal] when she easily could have shot.”

Huitema is one of four players on the current Under-17 team that has received a call-up to the Senior squad, but fellow 17-year-olds Jayde Riviere, Ariel Young, and Maya Antoine don’t have Huitema’s amount of experience at the “A” level (they have two caps combined). Nonetheless, Huitema insists she isn’t feeling any extra pressure to lead.

“I think other people might put more on me, but personally I don’t think there is,” she said. “I’m surrounded by 20 other players that deserve just as much spotlight with the work that they’ve done coming into this tournament as well. So in my own head, I’m not adding any extra pressure. I don’t see myself in any other way than I usually do, especially with such a great team around me to support me through the tournament.”

“The hardest thing I would say for these young players is that they feel an expectation that they shouldn’t,” said Wilkinson. “Jordyn, she’s a regular on the Senior team now. She’s not a starter yet, but she’s knocking on the door. She’s a very good player on this team, but we don’t need her to win. She’s definitely someone who will add to this team, but we’re a team, and she’s a part of that team.”

The Under-17 Women’s World Cup begins on Wednesday for Canada, who will kick off its tournament in Group D against Colombia (live at 4:45 p.m. ET on TSN2). The squad then faces South Korea on Nov. 17 and Spain on Nov. 21. The top two teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals.

“I think the feeling from the group is really positive,” Huitema said. “We’ve done our preparation, and our connection is peaked on and off the field. I feel like we’re all feeling super prepared to get into this tournament and get everything started.”

This is Huitema’s second appearance at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup. She was part of the 2016 team that failed to make it out of the group stage. Canada has never advanced past the quarter-finals since the biennial tournament began in 2008.

Huitema said her biggest lesson learned from that appearance two years ago was to never underestimate an opponent.

“Every team earned their way into that spot, so no game is an easy game,” she said. “Everything will be a battle between us and the opponent. Some [teams] you go in expecting a result – you can’t in this situation.”

After the Under-17 World Cup, Huitema will be deciding which path to take at a club level. Currently playing with the Vancouver Whitecaps' Girls Elite Super REX program, Huitema made two guest appearances this past summer for Paris Saint-Germain at the Women’s International Champions Cup. PSG is one of the top clubs in Europe, and is also where fellow Canadian Ashley Lawrence plays.

Huitema said she hasn’t decided if she will turn pro or go the collegiate route. She didn’t sign a contract during her brief stint with PSG, so she has maintained her college eligibility.

“I’m not really forced into a decision quite yet,” she said. “I just took that opportunity [with PSG] to keep my pathways all open. As of right now, I haven’t really been thinking about it. I’ll have to make a decision soon.”

Huitema has also set her sights on next year’s Women’s World Cup in France. Even though the roster has yet to be named, being a part of that team is on her to-do list.

“I think it’s a long-term goal. You have to have something in your view to work hard in the present,” she said. “…I just focus on what’s in front of me at the moment. Right now it’s kind of in the distance, but it’s always been a goal of mine.”