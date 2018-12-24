TSN reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on Team Canada, which had an off day Monday following a 5-2 loss to Finland in the final world junior tune-up.

With only a couple days left before the start of the World Juniors, Tim Hunter was asked what he'll be focused on.

"Making sure our guys are aware of what urgency really is in their game," Team Canada's head coach said after a 5-2 loss to Finland in Sunday's pre-competition finale. "We've played it through the first two games at times, but not enough and that’s always something you work on. A little different stage with the bright lights and the big crowd in Vancouver so I could see a little bit of that in our team to start with, but defending doesn’t take a lot of intelligence, it just takes hard work and we didn’t defend very well."

While Hunter was unhappy with how his players let their foot off the gas in the second period against Switzerland on Wednesday, Sunday's post-game comments represented his strongest critique of the team since the group convened for the selection camp on Dec. 10.

"The learning curve in a world junior tournament is very steep and you’ve got to learn in a hurry," Hunter said. "We’ll have to learn from that experience in a hurry."

What lesson does he want his players to take from the defeat?

"That when we played with a sense of urgency we were pretty good," the Moose Jaw Warriors bench boss said. "It wasn't a long enough period of time. We had it in the second and we had it in the third when we had the goalie pulled, but it was easy because we had an extra guy."

Canada’s power play scored twice in the game, but Hunter was especially displeased with a four-on-three shorthanded goal allowed in the first period, which came with the top unit on the rink.

"I really liked the Finnish power play," Hunter said. "They snapped it around. They moved it quick. They caught us in between. We didn’t do anything to make their penalty killers work. We moved it slow. We got it, we stick handled with it and then we got it and we moved it and we stick handled with it. I could have killed the penalty. So, disappointed with the power play for sure. They have to have a sense of urgency to get in the game and make a difference and that’s their job and that’s why they’re on the power play. And we sent the second unit out the next time and they scored so we were happy with that."

Left winger Maxime Comtois, the lone returning player on the roster, took the loss especially hard.

"I take the blame," the Anaheim Ducks prospect said. "I played probably my worst game in the season so far. It's part of my job, being a returning player, to play the right way and show the way and I didn't do that. We didn't play good. That game didn't count, but it’s a good lesson for us."

The top line of Comtois, Cody Glass and Owen Tippett had been dominant at times in the first two games, but struggled to create sustained pressure on Sunday as Canada failed to score at even strength.

"We can't give a game like that to the Finns and we can't give a game like that to the fans," Comtois said. "It was not very good, but it’s pre-competition and we’ll learn from that and be ready on the 26th."

Perhaps playing in the new environment at Rogers Arena contributed to the uneven effort?

"Maybe, but it’s not an excuse," Comtois said. "The sheet of ice stays the same and we have to be ready to play whenever we play and wherever we play."

"This stings, but coach keeps saying this is a process," said goalie Mikey DiPietro. "We’ll remember how this feels and we won't let it happen again. As a group, we'll make sure we’re all ready."

After allowing three goals on 17 shots in his first pre-competition game on Wednesday, DiPietro looked much more at ease on Sunday night even though his numbers – two goals allowed on 15 shots – were similar. How different did he feel?

"It's polar opposites," said the Canucks prospect, who played in one NHL pre-season period in the building back in September. "I was excited, but didn't really feel the nerves I did in the first pre-tournament game. Once you step out and see the crowd you kind of get excited and motivated to do well and I felt really comfortable​ in there. I thought I made some nice saves and as the game went on I felt more and more comfortable so that's a positive."

It was a new stage and situation for Prince Albert's Ian Scott, who had never played in Rogers Arena before and replaced DiPietro midway through the second period. Coming in cold isn’t something he’s used to.

"It's not easy," he admitted. "It's a lot on the mind. It's more of a mind game."

Scott allowed two goals on nine shots. How did he assess his performance?

"It was alright," the Maple Leafs prospect said. "Obviously, we all needed more urgency in our game."

So, who will be Canada’s No. 1 goalie at this year’s World Juniors remains as clear as mud.

"We believe in them both," said Hunter. "There’s no one guy who has the edge over the other."

One bright spot for Canada was the return of Brett Leason, who played in a game for the first time since blocking a shot off his hand in the final selection camp scrimmage on Dec.14.

"Felt good," the Prince Albert Raiders right winger said with a smile. "Been dying to come back. Just watching all the games was making me want to play so it was nice to finally be back. Just trying to adjust back to the game quick. It’s a fast-paced game and just trying to get back to it very quick after coming off an injury is huge."

Leason bounced around the lineup getting a look with different groups throughout the night.

"He got better as the game went along," Hunter observed. "He started to play to his identity and I liked the way he finished so we're going to have to move some parts around to fit him in, because I think he’s a capable player to contribute on this team. Once he got in a rhythm, second and third, I thought he looked good."

It was important for Leason to get in this game not only to get back up to speed but to also get used to the environment.

"This is probably the biggest crowd I've played in front of," he said. "It gives you a big adrenaline boost for sure. It's just great. Just love when the crowd gets into the game. There was a moment in the second when the crowd was just buzzing, feeling us, and we gained momentum from that."

Passed over in the last two NHL drafts, Leason is having a breakthrough season and actually led the WHL in scoring (64 points in 31 games) when he left for Canada’s camp. Considering how well he was playing to start the year, it’s no surprise he’s eager to get back on the ice.

"I'm prepared," he said confidently. "I want to get this thing going. It was nice to get that exhibition game in and just get an idea of how fast it’s going to be, how fast the game is going to be and I can take it from there."

What will it be like waiting for puck drop on Boxing Day?

"It'll be stressful," he said, "but I’m ready for it."

