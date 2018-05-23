Brind'Amour has player in mind for captain

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Klas Dahlbeck has elected to spend next season in the KHL, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell confirmed Tuesday.

The 26-year-old scored one goal and posted five points in 33 games with the Hurricanes this season. He had one assist in six games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Canes' Don Waddell confirms Klas Dahlbeck has gone to the KHL. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) May 22, 2018

Dahlbeck spent the past two seasons with the Hurricanes after appearing in a career-high 71 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16.

The Swedish blueliner entered the league as a third-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011, but played in only four games with the team. He was traded from the Blackhawks along a with a first-round pick to the Coyotes for Antoine Vermette in 2015.

Dahlbeck was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this off-season.