The Carolina Hurricanes' front office shuffle continued on Tuesday as the team hired Rick Dudley as their senior vice president of hockey operations.

The hiring comes just one day after the team terminated the contract of president of hockey operations (and former general manager) Ron Francis.

"Rick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our management group," Hurricanes owner, CEO and governor Tom Dundon said in a release. "He has been a part of building championship teams on every level of professional hockey, and will play an important role in helping us build a winner in Raleigh."

Dudley brings 25 years of NHL front office experience to the Hurricanes and worked most recently as the senior vice president of hockey operations for the Montreal Canadiens.

"I would like to thank Rick Dudley for his contributions to the Canadiens organization over the last six years," Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement Tuesday. "His vast hockey knowledge and extensive experience have been key assets to our team.

"On a more personal level, since I became an amateur scout in 2005, Rick has not only been a valuable advisor and confidant, but also a great friend I could always count on. On behalf of myself and the Montreal Canadiens, I wish Rick all the success in his new role with the Carolina Hurricanes."

Bergevin added that the Canadiens would not be replacing Dudley within their management group.

The Hurricanes remain without a general manager after moving Francis out of the position in March and do not have a head coach since Bill Peters opted out of his contract last month.

Dudley has served as general manager for four NHL teams in his career and also had head coaching stints with the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers. He has worked in front office of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Atlanta Thrashers, Chicago Blackhawks, Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators over the course of his career.

Along with Francis, the team announced Monday that pro scout and adviser Joe Nieuwendyk would not return to the team after resigning from his position.

The Hurricanes have not made the playoffs since 2009. Their nine-year post-season drought is one of the longest in NHL history.