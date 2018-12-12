RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forward Jordan Staal on injured reserve with a concussion.

General manager Don Waddell also announced Wednesday that the team recalled forward Janne Kuokkanen from its AHL affiliate in Charlotte.

Staal has missed two games with the injury, and the move is retroactive to Dec. 5. He has five goals and six assists in 27 games this season.

Kuokkanen leads Charlotte with 27 points — 11 goals and 16 assists.

