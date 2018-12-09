Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman will have a hearing with the National Hockey League Department of Player Safety for interference on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

The incident occurred in the third period of Saturday's game, which the Bruins won 6-3. McAvoy left the game immediately after the hit, but returned to the bench before the final whistle.

Hyman was given an interference major penalty on the play and ejected from the game.

McAvoy was in his second game after missing the previous 20 with a concussion, head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after Saturday's game that he thought the hit was late.

“You’re at a point in the game, hasn’t been a lot of body checking from the other team and all of a sudden there’s a late, unsuspecting one, and it annoys you,” said Cassidy. “Especially when it’s Charlie who just came back, so you’re wondering are they targeting him or not? You don’t know that. I’d like to think it was just a guy playing hard and got there late and didn’t pull up, but our guys responded well.”

McAvoy will play on Sunday for the Bruins against the Ottawa Senators.