TORONTO — Winger Zach Hyman and defenceman Igor Ozhiganov missed the Maple Leafs' game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Leafs said Hyman had an ankle injury while Ozhiganov was out through illness.

The team said Hyman sustained the injury in Tuesday's 7-2 win at New Jersey. Hyman crashed feet-first into the boards in New Jersey when he and Andy Greene went down chasing a puck.

His status will be updated following an MRI.

Hyman, who plays on Toronto's top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, has seven goals and eight assists in 32 games this season.

The hard-working winger missed games against Carolina and Tampa last week, serving a two-game suspension for a late hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy on Dec. 8.

The ban marked the first two games Hyman had missed since becoming a Leafs regular to start the 2016-17 regular season.

Andreas Johnsson moved up the lineup to take Hyman's place on the Tavares line. Freddie Gauthier, who had sat out the last two games, slotted into the fourth line.

Martin Marincin took Ozhiganov's place. He has sat out the last 17 games since appearing in Nov. 10 contest in Boston.

Ozhiganov has one goal and three assists in 30 games.

Also Thursday, Toronto announced defenceman Timothy Liljegren won't play for Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championships due to a high ankle sprain suffered playing for the Toronto Marlies.

Leaf prospects Pontus Holmberg (Sweden), Filip Kral (Czech Republic), Rasmus Sandin (Sweden) and Ian Scott (Canada) are playing at the world juniors, which starts Dec. 26 in Vancouver and Victoria.