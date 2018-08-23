Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman is projected to play with a new centre this season after spending the past two seasons glued to Auston Matthews' wing.

Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said on July 1 that he expects Hyman to play alongside free agent signee John Tavares this season with Mitch Marner at right wing. Babcock said he plans to keep Matthews with right winger William Nylander and move veteran Patrick Marleau on the line at left wing.

Hyman was among the Leafs who skated Wednesday at the MasterCard Centre in an informal session which included Tavares.

“He’s easy to talk to and he’ll fit in really well with our group," Hyman told the Toronto Sun of the team's prized free agent. "He’s really strong on the puck and makes plays. It will be exciting to have him in camp and see him do all that stuff. It’s coming down to (September) now. Over the next few weeks, more guys will filter back in and we’re ready.”

Hyman said, however, he's not focused on playing with Tavares at the moment since he knows things can change in training camp.

“Any time September hits, everyone’s excited to know who they are playing with,” Hyman said. “Things will obviously change quickly in camp, but you’re excited to get out there and compete. Once the coaches are there and you get the fans out, that’s when you really get the feel the season is starting.”

The 26-year-old was fifth-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2010 and seemingly against all odds made his way to the Leafs top line over the past two seasons. The winger said he has no plans to alter his game while playing with Tavares.

“You go out there and do what you’re good at, try to add elements to your game. Every year you learn more about the league, more about what you can do to get better," Hyman said. “I think it’s the coach’s job to figure out (lines), who you complement and who can complement you.

"You don’t worry about that stuff, just go out there and play the game. That’s what got you here.”

Hyman scored a career-high 15 goals and posted 40 points last season. The Maple Leafs open training camp on Sept. 13.