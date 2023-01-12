Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals Thursday for their vacant general manager job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Ian Cunningham was particularly impressive at the NFL's Front Office Accelerator program, where he spent time with both Arizona and Tennessee brass. https://t.co/p9MMKrMlVr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

Cunningham joined the Bears last off-season after spending the pervious four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served in numerous roles.

A graduate of the University of Virginia, Cunningham started as a director of college scouting in 2017, was promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2019 and director of player personnel in 2021. Before his time with the Eagles, Cunningham spent time with the Baltimore Ravens as a player personnel assistant (2008-12) and an area scout (2013-16).

Cunningham attended the NFL's Front Office Accelerator program in December.

Cunningham served under new GM Ryan Poles in his first season with the last-place Bears.

Previous Cardinals GM, Steve Keim, stepped down from his role with the team to focus on his health.