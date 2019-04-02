There are chaotic fight weeks and there are the circumstances that led up to Al Iaquinta fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223 in April of 2018.

Originally, Iaquinta was supposed to face Paul Felder on the Brooklyn card.

However, a sequence of events that included interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson suffering a freak accident following a pre-fight media availability and the man tabbed to fill in for the main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway, having to stop cutting weight, Iaquinta found himself headlining the card on very short notice.

When you throw in the fact that he was also on the bus that Conor McGregor attacked on the media day prior to the event, Iaquinta had a lot coming at him in a very short period of time.

“I slept maybe six hours over those three days,” Iaquinta told the TSN MMA Show. “That’s never happened to me before, I was just wired. I wasn’t tired, adrenaline was pulling me through every second of that weekend. It was crazy.

“I put on a decent performance, there was a lot of eyes on me and it thrust me right into the spotlight and to put on a performance like that against a guy like that on that kind of notice definitely got people thinking.”

Though Iaquinta lost the bout to the undefeated Dagestani fighter, he went the full five rounds with one of the toughest and most complete fighters at any weight class.

Now, turning his attention to his next bout, Iaquinta expects a much different lead up to his fight with Donald Cerrone, which will take place at Fight Night Ottawa on May 4.

“I definitely have a tremendous amount of respect for him and the body of work he’s put together throughout his career, he’s a guy that I’ve looked up to for a very long time,” said Iaquinta of his opponent. “I can guarantee you, I’ve been thinking about fighting him for a longer period of time than he’s been thinking of fighting me.”

Iaquinta believes that the match with Cerrone doesn’t need any fanfare.

“The fighting speaks for itself with us; we’re not going to go outside ourselves to hype this fight up,” Iaquinta said. “The fight hypes itself, people know that we’re coming to fight.”

There is a lot of mutual admiration between the two fighters, but one place they differ is on the fights they are willing to accept. While Cowboy has maintained an “anytime, anywhere” policy, Iaquinta wants to make sure the bout is worth it before attaching his name. He feels like this fight, which will take place at the Canadian Tire Centre, fits that bill.

“It’s either got to elevate you or it’s got to get you paid big money if it’s not,” said Iaquinta. “This is a fight that I think can put me in the position to do both. I was at (Cerrone’s) last fight in Brooklyn and the crowd was behind him more than they were behind anyone [else] on the card. Cowboy got a huge pop from the fans, so I know there’s going to be a lot of eyes on this one for sure.”

McGregor, who eventually pleaded no contest for disorderly conduct and had to perform five days of community service to resolve charges stemming from the bus attack, recently tweeted that he was retiring from MMA.

Since posting the message on social media, it has become one of the hottest topics in the sport, though not for Iaquinta.

“Everyone keeps asking me and I don’t really care,” said Iaquinta. “If he wants to retire, retire. His stock is not as high as he thinks it is, he lost his last fight and he is a fighter at the end of the day. That’s what got him to where he’s at and if you don’t keep fighting and you don’t keep winning, people are going to fall off the bandwagon.”

Iaquinta says that this is a different Conor McGregor than the one who rose up the UFC ranks.

“He’s hurting a lot of people, he’s acting like a lunatic, he’s forgotten where he came from,” Iaquinta said. “I used to love hearing the way he talked about martial arts and winning or losing the right way, but now it just seems like he’s out of control. If he retires, good riddance, I don’t really have a thought either way.”

As for himself, Iaquinta believes he will never fully get the respect he deserves for being one of the sport’s top fighters. He also believes his opponents will underrate him at their peril.

“I think some people will probably always underestimate me,” Iaquinta said. “Maybe it’s just the way I do things, I’m not too flashy, but I do the basics well. I’m trying to be myself and maybe that gets overlooked, but I’m definitely the toughest guy in this division and anyone that is underestimating me is sadly mistaken.”